PG&E Power Shutoffs: Not Just the Weather's Fault

"Public safety power shutoffs" rolled into a second day on Thursday, with PG&E saying the outages could last up to five days.

Amid the explosively dry hills of the Bay Area where the slightest spark could spell disaster, I felt grateful for widespread power outages in the name of extreme caution.

PG&E is doing a good thing, for once.

But then I remembered PG&E's stock dividends at the expense of tree pruning and was enraged once more.

Separated from a bungling corporation, I still think a little mandatory unplugging once in a while can be good thing.