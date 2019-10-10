For many parts of rural California, this isn’t the first time that preventative power outages have disrupted their plans. Butte County was part of PG&E’s phase one shutoffs to reduce the risk of another wildfire like the one that killed 85 people in the town of Paradise last November. Paradise Mayor Jody Jones says residents see the blackouts as something the town will have to get used to.
Paradise Mayor: Shutoffs Are 'Worth It' To Keep People Safe
"It's really kind of a no win situation. It's very inconvenient for people. There's the potential loss of food and there are people who depend on their medical equipment that needs to be plugged in. But on the other side, if it can prevent some other town from burning up like we did, then it's worth it," said Paradise Mayor Jody Jones. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)
