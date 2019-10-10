Advocates for medically vulnerable people are concerned about how these planned power outages are affecting those with medical issues. That includes hospice patients who live at home. Most of them depend on electricity to stay comfortable, or to stay alive.
How Do Hospice Patients Prepare For Power Shutoffs?
1 min
Hospice nurse Kurt Rice (R) and Teri Helton (L), program manager for Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurses Association, visit Shirley Sarah Heller in her Leisure Village home in Camarillo, California. ( Stephanie O'Neill/KPCC)
