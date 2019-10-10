Santa Clara Sheriff to Get Long-Awaited Civilian Oversight

A jury convicted each of them of second degree murder, and they were sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison.
The brutal beating death also prompted county officials to establish a temporary commission to investigate and improve conditions for inmates.
Investigators for the commission surveyed nearly a thousand inmates and over 30 jail staff and reported widespread abuse by officers, lax oversight and a disciplinary system that failed to punish serious misconduct.
Establishing independent oversight of the Sheriff’s Office was one of more than 100 policy recommendations the commission made the year after Tyree’s death.
“It is my hope that the work of the OIR will be transparent, with regular and detailed reports to the Board of Supervisors and to the general public,” retired Santa Clara County Judge LaDoris Cordell, who chaired the commission, said in an emailed response.
She wrote that the new civilian oversight office should include people of color and be based in Santa Clara County.
“Long-distance monitoring will not work,” Cordell wrote.