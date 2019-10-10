Santa Clara Sheriff to Get Long-Awaited Civilian Oversight

The new civilian oversight office will open pending a final agreement between the county and OIR Group, which applied for the role.

Michael Tyree died Aug. 27, 2015, shortly after three deputies entered his cell. The 31-year-old was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and addiction and was being held at the Main Jail in San Jose awaiting transfer to a treatment facility.

A sheriff’s investigation found that inmates in the same housing unit reported hearing Tyree scream for several minutes and also heard, "sounds of thumping, wall banging and what sounded like blows on a person's body."

The medical examiner who conducted the autopsy on Tyree’s body found that he died from blunt force trauma that caused his spleen to rupture.

The three deputies last seen with Tyree were arrested just days after his murder.