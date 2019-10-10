You Gotta Check Out These Off-Beat Museums
Search
X
Donate
News

You Gotta Check Out These Off-Beat Museums

12 min
Jessica Placzek
The rendering of the Bay Bridge as part of The Bay Model, 320-feet by 400-feet wide, scale model of the Bay Delta watershed. (Olivia Allen-Price/KQED)

This week Bay Curious dives into a few of the small or unusual museums of the Bay Area. Our first stop is the Bay Model in Sausalito, a roughly 1.5-acre model of the San Francisco Bay and Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta system. We visit The Santa Cruz Surfing Museum, which pays tribute to over 100 years of surfing in the area. Our last stop is at Musée Mécanique where we meet the owner of this vast coin-operated collection.

For more fun places to visit read the webpost: Small or Unusual Bay Area Museums

Read the full web story on the surf museum: Santa Cruz Museum Shines Light on the History of Surfing

Read the full web story on the Musée Mécanique: Musée Mécanique is Coin Operated Nostalgia

===

Sponsored

Reported by Olivia Allen-Price, Jessica Placzek, Bianca Taylor and Maggie Galloway.

Bay Curious is made by Olivia Allen-Price, Jessica Placzek, Maggie Galloway and Katie McMurran. Additional support from Julie Caine, Paul Lancour, Suzie Racho, Ethan Lindsey and Patricia Yollin.

Ask us a question, vote in a voting round or sign up for our newsletter at BayCurious.org.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.