Planned Blackout During Wildfire Weather Causes Upheaval

The blackouts are here. Just after midnight last night, Pacific Gas and Electric, started intentionally cutting power to customers in Northern and Central California. PG&E has started planned blackouts in 22 counties which may affect over half a million customers. A second phase of blackouts will begin at noon today and is expected to affect an additional 230,000 customers in seven more counties. Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas and Electric say they might also cut power to many of their customers this week.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez

Governer Newsom Responds To Power Outage

Lily Jamali spoke with Governor Newsom and Chico mayor Randall Stone yesterday to hear what they had to say about the power outages.

Reporter: Lily Jamali

Why Does PG&E Cut Power In Low-Rise Areas?

A lot of people are asking why these power shutoffs need to cover such a vast territory. PG&E says it's because the grid is interconnected and it can’t be surgical with shutoffs in specific areas where fire danger is highest.

Reporter: Lily Jamali

Statewide Rent Control Is Coming To California

Statewide rent control is coming to California because of a new package of laws signed yesterday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe