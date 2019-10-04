Critical Fire Weather Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for North Bay Hills This Weekend

The power shutoff program was launched earlier this year in an effort to cut down on potential fire risks during high fire danger periods. You can check PG&E's website and sign up to be notified if the power will be turned off in your area.

A red flag warning is an alert officially issued by the National Weather Service, which then prompts local governments, fire departments and public agencies to take preventative measures.

In addition to the steps PG&E takes, this means many national and state parks will cancel events and close their doors to the public — partially to prevent the possibility of sparking a fire, but also to avoid the risk of having to evacuate hikers or campers if a fire does start.

Fire departments and county agencies also use the warning as a chance to prepare. Hoag said the Sonoma-Napa unit has already added equipment like bulldozers and has moved hand crews and fire engines to places where fires are more likely.

"We are bolstering our staffing within the unit, additional chief officers, additional firefighters, to respond if they need to," he said.

What Should You Do During a Red Flag Warning?

You should use extra caution when there's a high risk of wildfire.

"No burning, no type of mowing in dry grass in these types of windy conditions," said Hoag. "It goes back to the whole, 'Just one spark can cause a fire.'"