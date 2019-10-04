Critical Fire Weather Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for North Bay Hills This Weekend

The threat of high winds and low humidity prompted the National Weather Service on Friday to issue a red flag warning for the North Bay this weekend.
The warning, which means critical fire weather conditions exist or will shortly, goes into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday night and runs through 10 a.m. on Sunday. It covers the hills above 1,000 feet in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties — with the highest fire danger across the Napa hills and northeastern Sonoma, according to the official alert.
"It's the wind and the relative humidity that makes it more active," said Cal Fire Captain Jeff Hoag, with the Sonoma-Napa division. "Wind-driven fires are often our most dangerous and destructive."