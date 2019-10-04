PG&E Slammed For 'Improper' Legal Fees

In a 21-page court filing, U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara says lawyers and other consultants have already billed $140 million dollars in the bankruptcy proceedings and that at least four million of it appears, "improper, excessive or otherwise objectionable."

Reporter: Marisa Lagos

Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs New Law Allowing California Districts More Control Over Charter Schools

The battle between local school districts and charter schools is being settled for now with a compromise pushed by Governor Newsom. He just signed into law.. a bill that will give districts more control over charters starting next July.

Reporter: Julia McEvoy

There's multi million dollar settlement this morning with victims of the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas two years ago. The gunman shot hundreds of people from a hotel room on the Vegas strip, killing 58 people Shrapnel hit Chelsea Romo of Temecula, north of San Diego, in her face after a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Reporter: Matt Hoffman, KPBS

L.A. Courts Dismiss Millions Of Minor Citations

In a dramatic move to unclog the court system and throw a lifeline to L.A.’s poorest residents, local officials are asking the courts to dismiss nearly 2 million minor citations and warrants. This is a joint move by the county and city of L.A. and it addresses what critics call a cycle of despair, where poor people are repeatedly ticketed, arrested and jailed for minor infractions.

Reporter: Darrell Satzman, KCRW

Battle Between L.A. County And Sheriff Alex Villanueva

What does a county do when its most controversial and divisive figure is also its top lawman? That's the case in L.A. County with Sheriff Alex Villanueva. He was elected as a reformer, promising to push back against partnering with the U.S. Immigration agency under President Trump. But since taking the oath of office ten months ago, Villanueva has been locked in a series of increasingly bitter battles with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez

At least 2 dozen Iranian students, with valid visas to study in the United States were recently barred from coming here. Those affected have been reluctant to speak on the record, for fear of jeopardizing the chances of getting a visa in the future. Meanwhile, Iranians already here feel the effects of what they consider anti-Iranian policies from the White House.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

Stockton's Universal Basic Income Pilot

The city of Stockton is running that experiment. Since February, an outside group has been giving 125 Stocktonians that no-strings-attached cash-$500 dollars-just to see what they do with. New data from the trial shows people are spending it mostly on food, clothing, and utilities. Host Lily Jamali asks Stockton resident, Zohna Everett, who's part of that group of 125, how she's spending it.