San Francisco Welcomes Global Women's Motorcycle Relay

After traveling through more than 50 countries and more than 31,000 miles through every type of weather imaginable, a global relay of female motorcyclists is finally rolling through California. More than 40 women on bikes got a warm welcome from San Francisco's local women's riding group, Dames Don't Care Motorcycle Collective, and the San Francisco Motorcycle Club on Treasure Island Friday.
The Women Riders World Relay is the brainchild of British motorcyclist Hayley Bell, who said she came up with the idea when she just wanted to be able to go on more rides with women.
"What we want to do, rather than focus on the negatives [of riding as a woman, is that] we want to focus on the positives," said Bell. "So we want to see new riders, we want to see women getting better at riding, we want to encourage the sense of community that comes with cycling and support that. We really take pride in shining a light on the positive."
On a lark last year, Bell said she began a social media call out on Facebook to see if any lady bikers would be interested in an around-the-world ride. When over 14,000 women from 90 countries responded, she knew she was on to something. Now, the mission of the ride is to unite women and show the motorcycle industry that women bikers are a force to be reckoned with.
The relay officially began in John-O-Groats, Scotland in February with Bell and a handful of other riders. From there, Bell passed on a GPS baton that all riders who participate in at least one leg of the world relay can sign. The instrument has touched the hands of thousands of other women motorcyclists and crossed borders and oceans.