Scott and Marisa are joined by Airbnb policy and communications head Chris Lehane to discuss his days dealing with impeachment in the Clinton White House, the differences with the current impeachment inquiry, his early career in Maine politics, the 'dark arts' of opposition research, and Elizabeth Warren's rise.
Political Breakdown
Chris Lehane on Impeachment War Rooms, Warren's Rise and Kennebunkport Politics
28 min
Chris Lehane, with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
News
