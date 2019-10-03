Steeling The State For The Future Of Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom signed another giant batch of bills into law yesterday. The package of bill focus on preparing for future fires and helping residents deal with power shut-offs by electric utilities. One of them authored by state Senator Bill Dodd of Napa will require an independent review of the work utilities claim their doing to clear brush and trees around power lines.

California Holds First Early Primary

Five months from today, California holds its first early primary meaning unlike in years past we might actually matter in the 2020 presidential election. Californians can start early voting on the same day as the Iowa caucuses. Host Lily Jamali speaks with KQED political correspondent Marisa Lagos if having an earlier schedule will make a major difference in California.

Host: Lily Jamali, Guest: Marisa Lagos

What Is Causing California's Soaring Gas Prices?

Were you surprised just how much it cost you the last time you filled up your tank at a gas station? Well, you are not alone. The price of gas has shot up about 15 percent in California over the past month. The California Report's Saul Gonzalez gets to the bottom of the pricey gas source.

H-2A Visas Becoming A Priority Due To Farm Labor Shortage

In the Central Valley a large portion of people make their living on farms, There's the obvious crackdown on illegal immigration, which has made a shortage of farm labor worse. The administration sees a potential solution in expanding a "temporary guest worker visa" for agricultural jobs.

Reporter: Alex Hall