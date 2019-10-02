Sometimes the Metaphor Finds You
Sometimes the Metaphor Finds You

Mark Fiore

A group of neighbors in San Francisco used boulders to combat homelessness on their street.

It didn't go so well.

Scores of boulders placed on the sidewalk along a narrow road near Market Street were intended to keep homeless people from pitching their tents.

In what became another Sisyphean exercise in solving San Francisco's homelessness crisis, the boulders were rolled into the street every night by people who rejected addressing homelessness with large rocks.

After a few days of boulders being rolled from sidewalk to street and back again, the San Francisco Department of Public Works removed the well-traveled rocks.

