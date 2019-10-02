Republicans Urge Motor Voter Crackdown Ahead of 2020

Republicans Sue California, Charging Ineligible Voters Are on Voter Rolls

Three Republican voters are suing California's Democratic Secretary of State saying he’s failed to ensure that only eligible voters are registered to vote.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos

Court: FCC Can Dump Net Neutrality Rules, But Can't Block State Laws

A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has ruled that the Federal Communications Commission can't block states from instituting their own net neutrality protections.

Reporter: Sonja Hutson

Airbnb Asks L.A. for Postponement on New Rental LAW

The home-rental website Airbnb is asking L.A. officials for more time to build a system to share the revealing data it collects with the city.

Reporter: Darrell Satzman

Hollywood Talent Agency Gets IPO Cold Feet

One of California's most highly anticipated initial public offerings from talent sports agency Endeavor never happened after famed agent Ari Emanuel and others pulled the plug at the last minute.

Guest: Stacy Perman

Can Trump Administration Impose Tighter Restrictions on Asylum? Judges to Weigh In

Judges at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco heard arguments yesterday on legal challenges to two of the administration’s hallmark immigration policies that make it harder to get asylum at the southern border.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala-Romero

Street Medicine Provides Healthcare Access to L.A.'s Homeless

Homelessness often gets labeled as a public health crisis. For those living it, it’s a personal health crisis, shaving decades off the lives of our state’s homeless citizens.

Reporter: Matt Tinoco