Juul Pulls Funding For San Francisco Vaping Measure

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs will end its support of Proposition C which is a San Francisco ballot measure that would overturn the city’s ban on the sale of e-cigarettes. The company has already spent millions of dollars on the campaign, on things like billboards and mailers. The proposition will still be on the November ballot.

San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office Reveals New Crime-Fighting Tool For Farmers

Rural California counties where agriculture is big business have a big problem: stolen farming equipment. Law enforcement in counties from Tulare to San Luis Obispo are leaning on a new took to deal with theft. It’s called SmartWater CSI, it's a commercial product that is colorless and tasteless. And when a tiny bit is applied on items like a tractor, copper tubing or farm tools: it leaves an invisible marker that lasts up to five years.

Reporter Greta Mart, KCBX

PG&E Power Shut Offs Not Making The Grade

Last week, tens of thousands of N Californians were cast into the dark on purpose as part of power shut offs by PG&E aimed at reducing the risk of fire. But it wasn’t the first time. Back in June, the utility carried out a similar large scale shutoff. PG&E is expected to issue a report required by its regulator on this most recent round of shutoffs. Advocates for the disadvantaged who watched it all play out aren’t giving PG&E a passing grade.

Host: Lily Jamali, Guest: Melissa Kasnitz , Center for Accessible Technology in Berkeley

Sudden Oak Death Killing Millions Of California Trees

The lethal pathogen that causes Sudden Oak Death has killed millions of oak and tanoak trees in California forests from Monterey to Humboldt Counties. Now the disease has been detected further north in Del Norte County near the Oregon border.

Reporter: Peter Arcuni

Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Bill Allowing Child Care Workers To Unionize

The bill will allow approximately 40,000 in-home providers who look after children receiving state child-care subsidies to form a union. Through it, the providers will be able to negotiate with the state over issues like reimbursement rates, which often fall below market prices.

Reporter: Katie Orr

Residents Raise Concerns About Natural Gas Leak

Residents in some of the priciest neighborhoods in Los Angeles say they’re worried about natural gas.. leaking from a storage facility near Marina del Rey. Part of their concern stems from the owner - the utility So Cal Gas.. which also operates the Aliso Canyon gas facility that exploded in 2015 in L.A.’s Porter Ranch spawning the largest methane leak in U.S. history.

Reporter: Larry Buhl

California Launches Fully Funded Online Community College

After months of planning, California’s fully online community college, Calbright launches today. Former governor Jerry Brown proposed the online college to help workers get the skills they need to move into better jobs. Calbright leaders say so far, over a thousand people have shown interest in enrolling.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño

Seniors Yearn For A More Inclusive Mobile Phone Design

A new iPhone can seem like an indispensable accessory to the tech set. No wonder we spend so much time on them. For older users though, they’re not always so intuitive. Don Norman is an engineer who’s spent his whole career figuring out how to make the design of everyday things more accessible for everyone.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin