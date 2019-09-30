California Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Law to Let College Athletes Profit From Endorsements

SACRAMENTO — Defying the NCAA, California opened the way Monday for college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals with sneaker companies, soft drink makers and other sponsors, just like the pros.

The first-in-the-nation law, signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and set to take effect in 2023, could upend amateur sports in the U.S. and trigger a legal challenge.

Newsom and others cast it as an attempt to bring more fairness to big-money college athletics and let players share in the wealth they create for their schools. Critics have long complained that schools are getting rich off the backs of athletes — often, black athletes struggling to get by financially.

"Other college students with a talent, whether it be literature, music or technological innovation, can monetize their skill and hard work," he said. "Student-athletes, however, are prohibited from being compensated while their respective colleges and universities make millions, often at great risk to athletes' health, academics and professional careers."

He predicted other states will introduce similar legislation. Two lawmakers in South Carolina have already announced plans to do so.

The NCAA, which had asked the governor to veto the bill, responded by saying it will consider its "next steps." It did not elaborate.

The NCAA, which has 1,100 member schools and claims nearly a half-million athletes, said it is working to "make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education." But it said any such changes should be made at a national level through the NCAA, not through a patchwork of state laws.