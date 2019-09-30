Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Fair Pay to Play Act Into Law

This morning with historic legislation that would allow California's college athletes to earn money from the use of their names, images and likenesses. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 206, the Fair Pay to Play Act into law, despite some serious push back from the NCAA. Host Lily Jamali speaks with Cecelia Townes is a former college athlete-turned lawyer who now fights for equal rights for women through her organization GladiaHers.com.

Host: Lily Jamali, Guest: Cecelia Townes

Wells Fargo Announces New CEO

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is getting a new top executive.

In three weeks, Bank of New York Mellon CEO, Charles Scharf, takes over about six months, after Timothy Sloan suddenly resigned earlier this year. Wells Fargo is still reeling from its fake account scandal.. that dealt a serious blow to its reputation.

Host: Lily Jamali, Guest: Emily Flitter, New York Times

A federal judge in Los Angeles on Friday blocked the Trump administration's new rules that allow the government to indefinitely hold migrant children, caught at the border. Judge Dolly M. Gee from the Central District of California court said the new rules — one of a series of measures taken by the administration to crack down on asylum seekers on the Southwest border — violate the so-called Flores settlement agreement.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS

Monument Honoring Mexican Migrant Workers Unveiled In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is celebrating the contributions of millions of Mexican migrant workers called Braceros, who came to the U-S as part of a guest worker program that started during World War II.

Reporter: Avishay Artsy, KRCW