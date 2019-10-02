Some Favorite Looks from #MyBayAreaStyle

After our episode looking at the rise of casual style in the Bay Area, we also asked you to post images of what you’re out there rocking on the streets. And you delivered. Thanks for sharing your keen fashion sense with us using the hashtag #mybayareastyle!

We received a broad and fantastical array of photos — a testament to what one of the experts we spoke with in our story had to say about how we dress here in the Bay Area:

"It’s high, it’s low, it’s simple, it’s extravagant. It is so many things. It is perhaps too many things to categorize," said San Francisco fashion reporter Tony Bravo.

To break it down, here are some of the Bay Area style trends we spotted from the pics you sent.

Patterns

The Bay Area may be home to beloved monochrome brands like Everlane and Allbirds. But we adore the bold and fearless way locals approach pattern and color. On every streetcorner, a bird of paradise.