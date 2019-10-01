How You Are Feeling About Climate Change (and Tips on Overcoming Fear, Grief)

That makes it hard sometimes for people to face global warming — not because they don't care, but precisely because they do: "I think it's actually the fact that we do care very deeply. But the experience is one of feeling overwhelmed, feeling powerless," said environmental psychologist Renee Lertzman. "As individuals, we are very easily led to feel that we are insignificant."

We wanted to know how our audience was experiencing climate grief, so we asked on Twitter, and got a range of responses — from difficulty making big life decisions to having concern for kids, from accepting that the fear is based on real threats to using those threats as motivation to get involved.

Here are some of your responses:

Nic Eaton said he and his wife spoke about decision-making “with climate catastrophe ahead” and that they were “feeling utterly incapable of making appropriate decisions.”

“By which I mean worthwhile decisions. Should we just say fuck it and roll the dice? Do all the things we want to do now regardless of future implications?” he wrote. “Do we play it safe? Do we build a bunker? Can our lives have meaning even in the event of collapse?”