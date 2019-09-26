Vaping in Venice Despite Firm Public Health Warnings

California public health officials issued a strongly-worded health advisory this week asking people to stop vaping. It was prompted by recent vaping-related deaths in the U.S. and the hospitalization of hundreds of people. We wanted to hear from vapers themselves about their health worries. So we went to the boardwalk in Venice Beach to talk to some folks.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez

Grand Jury Declines to Indict LAPD Officer in Corona Costco Shooting

The Riverside County District Attorney announced Wednesday that a grand jury has declined to indict an off-duty LAPD police officer who shot an intellectually disabled man at an Inland Empire Costco in June.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KVCR