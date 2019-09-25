California Farm Region Faces Furry New Threat: Swamp Rodents

On a recent morning in Merced County, where the most nutria have been found, state biologists Greg Gerstenberg and Sean McCain paddled in kayaks in a wetland pond thick with cattails. Wearing waders, they trudged through chest-deep water to check surveillance cameras and cage traps where they leave sweet potato pieces to entice the invasive rodents.

Last year, wildlife officials removed almost 90 nutria from this pond. Gerstenberg and McCain have returned because they believe at least a few nutria are back. But on this morning they found only muskrats, smaller swamp-dwelling rodents, and released them back into the pond.

"Our goal is to get out here and find them and eradicate them before they become fully established throughout our Central Valley," said Gerstenberg, a senior Fish and Wildlife biologist.

The Central Valley is the United States' most productive agricultural region, responsible for more than half the nation's fruits, vegetables and nuts, including almost all its apricots, table grapes, carrots, asparagus and tree nuts. Federal Department of Agriculture figures put the market value of Central Valley agricultural production in 2017 at almost $29 billion.

Damage to the region's soil or water infrastructure would be devastating to the economy and diet.

"It would mean no more sushi because the alternative would be to buy rice from Japan or Korea, where the price is five times higher," said Daniel Sumner, director of the Agricultural Issues Center at the University of California-Davis. "Kiss off carrots, or live without table grapes in the summertime."

Trail cameras and landowners have helped locate the elusive, nocturnal creatures over an area of almost 13,300 square miles that wildlife officials are evaluating for nutria habitats. Live traps baited with sweet potato donated by farmers help capture them. Once identified as nutria, the animals are shot. Tira said about three-quarters of female nutria have been found pregnant — they can have up to three litters a year, allowing them to repopulate quickly.