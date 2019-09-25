Two years after the Trump administration issued the current travel ban on several Muslim majority nations, Bay Area Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren questioned officials on why so few people who are not a security threat have been allowed into the U.S.
Congresswoman Lofgren Questions Trump Administration's Muslim Travel Ban
1 min
A group of Muslim protesters gather during a rally against an earlier version of Trump's travel ban at San Diego International Airport on March 6, 2017. (SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
