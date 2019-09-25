Congresswoman Lofgren Questions Trump Administration's Muslim Travel Ban
Search
X
Donate
News

Congresswoman Lofgren Questions Trump Administration's Muslim Travel Ban

1 min
Farida Jhabvala Romero
A group of Muslim protesters gather during a rally against an earlier version of Trump's travel ban at San Diego International Airport on March 6, 2017. (SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images)

Two years after the Trump administration issued the current travel ban on several Muslim majority nations, Bay Area Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren questioned officials on why so few people who are not a security threat have been allowed into the U.S.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.