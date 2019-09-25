Vallejo Raises Police Pay, Changes Drug Testing Rules Despite Concern From Residents

Davis was one of about a dozen Vallejo residents lined up to voice displeasure over the change ahead of City Council’s vote.

A representative of the city’s bargaining team said the change was meant to fix outdated, “problematic,” language in the old agreement.

"This change reflects the current practice, which is in line with industry best practices in other departments,” said Heather Ruiz, the city's director of human resources. “There is nothing preventing the City from testing officers when there is cause based on reasonable suspicion, whether that suspicion occurs post-incident, or at any other time."

Just one council member voted against the new contract.

Councilman Robert McConnell said he agreed with salary increases under the new contract, but said he'd like to see the city return to the negotiation table over the issue of drug and alcohol testing.

"My preference would be to send this back,” McConnell said to applause from residents, “so that the two sides here could possibly come up with a better definition of when each side would expect this mandatory testing should be done."

A police expert questioned the city’s timing.

"It raises all kinds of red flags: Why now?" said LaDoris Cordell, a retired superior court judge in Santa Clara County and the former independent police auditor for the City of San Jose. "I think the timing raises alarm bells, [is] highly suspicious, and yet another reason why this provision should stay in this agreement given these shootings that have been perpetrated by this police department."

City Human Resources Director Ruiz said that while terms of the old agreement allowed the department to order testing after police shootings, it still didn't require the testing, and testing was not consistently conducted.

But that means the city should beef up the language to clearly require drug testing, resident Calvin Harrell told the City Council, to prevent officers from deciding to cover for each other.

“Friends don't snitch on friends," he said.

City Council members were more focused on broader updates to the police contract, which they said ultimately make wages more competitive with other police departments and allow the city to recruit and keep the best officers.

"The Vallejo Police Officers' Association is encouraged with the steps that have been achieved in bringing Police Officers in Vallejo closer to a competitive wage," officers’ union president Mat Mustard in a press release. "Recruitment and retention of quality Police Officers in the City of Vallejo must continue to be a priority."