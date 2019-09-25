Kicked Out of Olympics in 1968 for Racial Protest, Sprinters Smith and Carlos Now Going to Hall of Fame

This is the organization's first induction class since 2012, and includes gymnast Nastia Liukin, basketball player Lisa Leslie, speedskater Apolo Anton Ohno, beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor, swimmer Dara Torres and the entire 1998 U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey team.

"Tommie Smith and John Carlos are Olympic legends," USOPC spokesman Mark Jones said in an email. "While the Olympic Charter clearly prohibits political protest, and we abide by that prohibition, then and now, we can and should celebrate Tommie and John’s accomplishments on the field of play and their contributions to an important moment in our nation’s history."

This honor, he added, is an "opportunity to recognize the unique power sport and the Games provide us for unity, as well as the need to identify ways for athletes to make their voices heard on issues that are important to them."

The move marks a sea change from the organization's stance in 1968, when it banished Smith, who broke the world record in the 200-meter race, and Carlos, who finished in third place, after the two raised their fists in a Black Power salute and bowed their heads on the medals podium. They wore black gloves and no shoes to draw attention to African American poverty and oppression, in what quickly become one of the most iconic political acts in Olympic history.

The USOC initially issued just a warning, but the International Olympic Committee demanded a stronger response, concerned that “racial dissension might spread to other delegations if USOC refused to suspend Smith and Carlos,” according to a message sent at the time from the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.