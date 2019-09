Another thing that's hard to swallow about the climate crisis: the classic American dream is contributing to it in some places. That nice single family home has gotten too expensive for many people here in the Bay Area, so they’re going way out to new developments in places like Tracy to find it, and their commutes mean more greenhouse gas emissions. J.K. Dineen writes about real estate development for the Chronicle and joins us to talk about this.

