Orange County Cities Settle Agreement on Treatment of Homeless
Search
X
Donate
News

Orange County Cities Settle Agreement on Treatment of Homeless

1 min
Michelle Wiley
Orange County officials rescinded plans to establish three temporary shelters on county land near the ocean. Two blocks away from the hearing in Santa Ana, a sprawling homeless encampment remains in front of the courthouse. (Kirk Siegler/NPR)

For nearly two years, Orange County and its cities have been enmeshed in a lawsuit over its treatment of homeless people. In federal court Monday, three cities — Santa Ana, Laguna Beach and Bellflower — agreed to settlement terms over the treatment of the homeless. That agreement is similar to the one that the County signed back in July.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.