2 Flu Deaths Reported in Santa Clara County

Two Santa Clara County residents, including a child, have died from influenza, county health department officials said Tuesday. The dates of their deaths were not released.

The child was previously healthy and had recently returned from traveling overseas. The adult, who was under 65, had an underlying chronic illness that put the individual at increased risk from the flu, said Dr. Sara Cody, county health officer and director of the Public Health Department.

"From what we know, the adult would have gotten the infection here in Santa Clara County. They had an underlying chronic illness that would have put them at increased risk," Cody said during a Tuesday press conference. "The child most likely acquired influenza while traveling abroad, and then got sick and died once returning to the county.”

Officials are investigating the deaths and haven't determined if the two individuals were vaccinated. Cody clarified that the two individuals were not related.

Due to medical privacy requirements, further details about the individuals will not be released, according to a county health department statement.