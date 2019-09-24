PG&E Shuts Off Power For Thousands Of Customers

Tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers who live in Northern California's Sierra foothills are without power this morning. In an increasingly common practice by California utilities, PG&E intentionally shut off the power to lower the risk of its power lines and electrical equipment from sparking a wildfire. Some of California’s most devastating wildfires in recent years are blamed on utility companies.

Hosts: Saul Gonzalez & Lily Jamali

New Twitter Policies Are Cracking Down On Financial Scams

Twitter now prohibits users from creating accounts, posting tweets, or sending messages to involve someone in a financial scam. Examples include using a fake account to solicit money, posing as a bank to acquire someone's financial information, and offering fraudulent discounts.

Reporter: Sonja Huston

Jury selection begins this week for a major lawsuit against Sutter Health, brought by large employers and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Reporter: Jenny Gold, kaiser Health News

In his inaugural address, Governor Gavin Newsom promised to “end the outrage that is private prisons in the state once and for all.” Now a piece of legislation that’s been passed by the California legislature and is now on Newsom’s desk would ban private prisons in the state starting in 2028. This will also include facilities being used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement along the California-Mexico border.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler , KPBS

Possible Private Prison Ban Could Lead To Immigrant Detainee Releases

California already prohibits cities and counties from negotiating new or expanded detention contracts with ICE. A top ICE official in California says if private prisons are banned, the agency could move detainees out of state.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

Laguana Beach And Bellflower Joins OC Homeless Suit Settlement

For nearly two years, Orange County and its cities have been enmeshed in a lawsuit over its treatment of homeless people. In federal court Monday, three cities, Santa Ana, Laguna Beach and Bellflower agreed to settlement terms over the treatment of the homeless. That agreement is similar to the one that the County signed back in July.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley

The Pacific Fishery Management Council Authorizes A New Fishing Gear Safer For Whales

If you order swordfish off a menu in California, there’s a good chance it was caught with something called a Drift Gill Net. These mile-long mesh nets are notorious for entangling not only swordfish but also leather-back sea turtles, grey whales and porpoises. Environmental groups have been working to ban these kind of nets for years. Now, the agency that manages California’s fisheries has approved a new, eco-friendly, alternative.

Reporter: Peter Arcuni