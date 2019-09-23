PG&E to Shut Off Power in Sierra Foothills Amid Fire Danger

Cal Fire announced in May that its investigation into last November's Camp Fire confirmed that a PG&E electrical transmission line sparked the blaze. The Camp Fire — the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in modern California history — killed 86 people and destroyed much of the communities of Paradise, Concow and Magalia.

Earlier this month, PG&E agreed to pay $11 billion to insurance companies holding 85% of the insurance claims from fires that include the November 2018 blaze.

Strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures were forecast in the region through Wednesday.

Cal Fire also tweeted that much of Northern California is under a red flag warning through Wednesday and that people should take extreme caution when outdoors.