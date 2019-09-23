Equinox-O-Rama: Spacing Out About the Autumnal Equinox

Poway Synagogue Shooting Trial Moving Forward

After days of hearings, a judge in San Diego County orders John Timothy Earnest to stand trial for on four counts of murder and attempted murder for the April shooting attack at a synagogue in Poway.

ACLU Asks Court to Stop Family Separations at Border

The ACLU asks a federal judge to stop the Trump Administration's continuing separation of migrant families on the U.S.-Mexico border, which has affected about a thousand children in recent months.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley

San Bernardino County Violated Transparency Rules

San Bernardino County may be getting a new supervisor after a superior court judge ruled this past week (WED) that the Board of Supervisors violated the Brown Act, rendering an appointment to the third district seat null and void.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KVCR

Equinox-O-Rama: Space Out and Celebrate the Autumnal Equinox

We're launching an occasional series called "Spacing Out, with Danielle Venton." We'll explore the cosmos and stay up to date on all things astronomical. We start with the autumnal equinox, which for Californians was this morning, September 23 at 12:50 a.m.

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED Science