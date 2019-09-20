23 States Sue Trump Administration to Keep California's Auto Emission Rules

SACRAMENTO — California and 22 other states sued Friday to stop the Trump administration from revoking the authority of the nation's most populous state to set emission standards for cars and trucks.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration a day after it issued a regulation designed to pre-empt the state's authority to set its own rules for how much pollution can come from cars and trucks.

Becerra, a Democrat, said two other courts have already upheld California's emission standards.

"The Oval Office is really not a place for on-the-job training. President Trump should have at least read the instruction manual he inherited when he assumed the presidency, in particular the chapter on respecting the rule of law," Becerra said in a statement.

Federal law sets standards for how much pollution can come from cars and trucks. But since the 1970s, the federal government has given California permission to set its own rules because it has the most cars on the road of any state and struggles to meet air quality standards.