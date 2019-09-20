Area 51: How Many People Will Show Up at Viral Event?

Federal Land Will Be Set Aside For Border Wall Near San Diego

The U.S. Department of the Interior says it will transfer several hundred acres of federal land along the southern border to the army to build roughly seventy miles of new or replacement border fence. More than forty acres transferred to the army are in California.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS

Xavier Becerra Responds To Trump Administrations Actions Around California Air Quality

President Trump’s visit to our state this week escalated tension with California officials around air quality. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra is mulling his options after the Trump administration confirmed yesterday that it’s revoking our state’s authority to set its own vehicle emissions standards.

Guest: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

How Many People Will Show Up at Viral Area 51 Event?

Thousands of people have said they’ll descend on a military base in rural Nevada today to participate in a viral event called Storm Area 51. The event began as a joke on social media. Is it a raid or a festival?

Reporter: Paul Boger, KUNR