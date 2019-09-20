A new KQED poll finds Senator Kamala Harris slipping in California. Scott and Marisa talk about the survey results on California's presidential primary and the recently-signed AB 5, and discuss KQED's new partnership with Change Research. Then, California Republican Party chair Jessica Patterson talks about her family background and early involvement in the party, how she'll measure success in her job, and her party's solution to the state's housing crisis.
Political Breakdown
Jessica Patterson on Her Vision for the Republican Party, CEQA Reform and 'Mexican Chop Suey'
28 min
California Republican Party chair Jessica Patterson, with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos.
