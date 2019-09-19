Trump Notches Win in Bid to Block California Tax Return Law for Presidential Candidates

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. comes as the president faces multiple Democratic-led efforts to force him to reveal his returns. Also Thursday, Trump sued to block New York prosecutors seeking to obtain the returns as part of a criminal investigation.

Trump has bucked decades of precedent by refusing to release them, arguing they are under audit.

England, an appointee of former Republican President George W. Bush, plans to issue a written ruling by Oct. 1, and California is expected to appeal. After the ruling, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said he believed a new state law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns was constitutional despite the legal setback.

The law signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in July says candidates for president must release five years of tax returns by November to run in the California primary, which is scheduled for March 2020.