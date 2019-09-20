Your Tips: The Best Advice for Bay Area Newcomers

“If you have a car and need to park anywhere on the street in any neighborhood, always leave absolutely nothing in the car. This still isn’t guaranteed that the window will not be broken, but it’s best practice. "

"If you have a bike, and need to lock it up, always use 3 looks (2 U Locks and 1 chain lock for the seat). This will deter bike theft. The thieves look for the easiest quickest bike to steal.” (both from loves_cereal, via Reddit)

KQED Tip: Car break ins really are a Bay Area epidemic. San Francisco alone saw 30,000 reported break ins in 2017, nearly triple the amount in 2010. Read/listen to our Bay Curious story on how car break ins happen — and how you can minimize your risk.

The Weather

“Bring a jacket. Always. Just do it.” (Virgoinwonderland, via Instagram)

“Microclimates! It can be different temperature/weather every few blocks in SF. And even greater differences across the Bay. It could be 60 in SF and 90+ once you cross the bridge to Marin 10 minutes drive north.” (TheJadedSF, via Reddit)

“Summertime is in September and October.” (@MonetizedSpace, via Twitter)

“Nothing like an early morning sunrise run (Specially in @KarlTheFog days). The fresh misty air will give you the energy and the peace of mind for an incredible day, and the exercise will keep you warm in cold days!” (@moaz, via Twitter)

KQED Tip: "Karl" is the Bay Area’s moniker for the perennial fog that frequents our chilly mornings. The name originated with a Twitter account that turned "Karl the Fog" into a local icon, but many still don’t know what his name is actually in reference to. Find out here.

Housing

“If you can make it happen at all, live close to where you work. It's a huge quality of life issue.” (@martinigroove, via Twitter)

“If you are planning to buy a house because the designated school’s rating is high, first talk to the district. Some areas are so full, they overflow the students. You might end up buying a super expensive house and a different school than you anticipated.” (KremKaramela. via Reddit)

“Housing is not a renter’s market. Try to contact potential roommates/landlords within an hour of their original post or your inquiry will probably get lost in the shuffle and you won’t hear back.” (elijhawk, via Instagram)

“Look around for more reasonable housing than you see at first glance; look beyond the narrow geo boundaries you THOUGHT you'd consider.” (@Best4CommonGood, via Twitter)

Learning About Your New Home

“Appreciate our diversity. If your neighbors look or love differently than you, develop an intellectual curiosity to want to know more, to connect with those different than you. You and the Bay Area will be better for it.” (Katherine Avila, Facebook)

“Pride in identity is strong here. Do not think [someone is] shutting down your identity. Be humble and take it as an invite to explore and share yours... opening up with each other is what we do here.” (@MsMirandaMayes, via Twitter)

“Be a part of our community, don’t just use it. Realize that your presence affects the fabric of SF culture. Affording to live in San Francisco is a privilege so respect the history, learn and engage with the people that make San Francisco so great.” (Nilobatle, via Instagram)

“Listen to podcasts. (Helps with the commute and podcasts like The Bay and Bay Curious help introduce you to the region)” (@slolee, via Twitter)

“You are a guest on Ohlone land. Act like it.” (@sam_wspcc, via Twitter)

KQED Tip: While much of the San Francisco Bay Area has transformed into giant high rises and commercial hubs, the land used to be dotted with Ohlone shellmounds, or man-made mounds of earth and organic matter with great significance. Learn more about what it means to live in Ohlone territory with this Bay Curious story.

Comments have been slightly edited for length and clarity.