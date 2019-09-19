California Seeks Payback In Emissions Fight With Trump
This morning, the Trump administration put out a press release on something the president made quite clear this week:
he's going after California's ability to issue tougher vehicle emissions standards than the federal government's. The California Report's Lily Jamali speaks with CalMatters Laurel Rosenhall about how the state is considering payback.
Governor Newsom Signs Controversial AB 5 Into Law
Governor Newsom signs AB 5 into law, which will make it harder to companies like Lyft and Uber to classify "gig workers" as contractors. The law will affect hundreds of thousands of workers in California. And some companies a re trying to find a way around it.
Reporter: Katie Orr
President Trump Visits San Diego, Border Wall Near Tijuana
President Trump in back in Washington after a "memorable" two-day swing through our state this week. He drew protests in San Diego where he attended a fundraiser but also visited the border fence in Otay Mesa.
Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler , KPBS
New Study Finds Climate-Related Disasters Are Costing Billions
Climate-related events like heat waves and wildfires are getting worse. A new study finds that the costs of those events are rising into the hundreds of billions of dollars.
Reporter: Lesley McClurg
UC President Janet Napolitano Will Step Down In 2020
University of California President Janet Napolitano.. that she's stepping down as president after holding the coveted job since 2013. Napolitano will be resigning next August when she takes a role teaching at UC Berkeley.
Reporter: Vanessa Rancano
Chico Could Go Its Own Way With Electricity
Officials in Chico will weigh a plan that would change local residents’ relationship with Pacific Gas & Electric Company. Used in a few other California cities, ‘Community Choice Aggregation’ creates a new body that would buy electricity from producers. It would still be delivered by PG&E. Currently, PG&E buys electricity from power plant owners and distributes it.