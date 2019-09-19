California Seeks Payback In Emissions Fight With Trump

This morning, the Trump administration put out a press release on something the president made quite clear this week:

he's going after California's ability to issue tougher vehicle emissions standards than the federal government's. The California Report's Lily Jamali speaks with CalMatters Laurel Rosenhall about how the state is considering payback.

Governor Newsom Signs Controversial AB 5 Into Law

Governor Newsom signs AB 5 into law, which will make it harder to companies like Lyft and Uber to classify "gig workers" as contractors. The law will affect hundreds of thousands of workers in California. And some companies a re trying to find a way around it.

Reporter: Katie Orr

President Trump in back in Washington after a "memorable" two-day swing through our state this week. He drew protests in San Diego where he attended a fundraiser but also visited the border fence in Otay Mesa.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler , KPBS

New Study Finds Climate-Related Disasters Are Costing Billions

Climate-related events like heat waves and wildfires are getting worse. A new study finds that the costs of those events are rising into the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg

UC President Janet Napolitano Will Step Down In 2020

University of California President Janet Napolitano.. that she's stepping down as president after holding the coveted job since 2013. Napolitano will be resigning next August when she takes a role teaching at UC Berkeley.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancano

Officials in Chico will weigh a plan that would change local residents’ relationship with Pacific Gas & Electric Company. Used in a few other California cities, ‘Community Choice Aggregation’ creates a new body that would buy electricity from producers. It would still be delivered by PG&E. Currently, PG&E buys electricity from power plant owners and distributes it.