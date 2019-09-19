California Seeks Payback In Emissions Fight With Trump
The Morning Report

California Seeks Payback In Emissions Fight With Trump

KQED News Staff
Exhaust billows out of a car tailpipe January 2, 2008 in San Francisco, California. California sued the EPA after the federal agency stepped in to block a new state emissions law. Fifteen other states joined in the lawsuit with California. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

California Seeks Payback In Emissions Fight With Trump

This morning, the Trump administration put out a press release on something the president made quite clear this week:
he's going after California's ability to issue tougher vehicle emissions standards than the federal government's. The California Report's Lily Jamali speaks with CalMatters Laurel Rosenhall  about how the state is considering payback.

Governor Newsom Signs Controversial AB 5 Into Law

Governor Newsom signs AB 5 into law, which will make it harder to companies like Lyft and Uber to classify "gig workers" as contractors. The law will affect hundreds of thousands of workers in California. And some companies a  re trying to find a way around it.
Reporter: Katie Orr 

President Trump Visits San Diego, Border Wall Near Tijuana

President Trump in back in Washington after a "memorable" two-day swing through our state this week. He drew protests in San Diego where he attended a fundraiser but also visited the border fence in Otay Mesa.
Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler , KPBS 

New Study Finds Climate-Related Disasters Are Costing Billions

Climate-related events like heat waves and wildfires are getting worse.  A new study finds that the costs  of those events are rising into the hundreds of billions of dollars.
Reporter: Lesley McClurg

UC President Janet Napolitano Will Step Down In 2020

University of California President Janet Napolitano.. that she's stepping down as president after holding the coveted job since 2013. Napolitano will be resigning next August when she takes a role teaching at UC Berkeley.
Reporter: Vanessa Rancano 

Chico Could Go Its Own Way With Electricity

Officials in Chico will weigh a plan that would change local residents’ relationship with Pacific Gas & Electric Company. Used in a few other California cities, ‘Community Choice Aggregation’ creates a new body that would buy electricity from producers. It would still be delivered by PG&E. Currently, PG&E buys electricity from power plant owners and distributes it.

Reporter: Marc Albert, Northstate Public Radio 

What Exactly Are CCA's?

The California Report's Lily Jamali speaks with a Berkley Goldman School of Public Policy lecturer to find out more about what the process really is when a city decides to use a Community Choice Aggregation.

Los Angeles Traffic Memorial Art Installations

The city of Los Angeles is trying to raise awareness about the human toll of distracted or unsafe driving. They're setting up rainbow halo memorials to honor victims of traffic collisions. It’s a disc that refracts sunlight into a rainbow pattern on the sidewalk. Host Saul Gonzalez was at the unveiling of the first of these memorials in the San Fernando Valley.

