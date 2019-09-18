Newsom Signs Controversial Bill Targeting Gig Companies Like Uber, Lyft

The closely watched proposal could have national implications as lawmakers, businesses and unions confront the changing nature of work and the rise of the gig economy. The so-called Dynamex bill, AB 5, essentially codifies a 2018 California Supreme Court decision that found workers who perform a core service of a company must be classified as employees — not contractors.

The legislation affects up to 1 million workers, making them entitled to minimum wage and benefits like workers' compensation, said San Diego Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who authored the bill.