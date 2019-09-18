UC President Janet Napolitano Announces Plans to Step Down in August 2020

University of California President Janet Napolitano announced Wednesday she will step down in August 2020.

Napolitano made the announcement at a meeting of the university's Board of Regents in Los Angeles.

"My time at UC has been deeply gratifying and rewarding. I have been honored and inspired every day to serve this institution alongside incredibly dedicated, passionate people," Napolitano said in a statement. "The decision was tough — and this moment, bittersweet — but the time is right."

Her statement did not elaborate on reasons for her departure.