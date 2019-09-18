Trump's EPA to End California's Stricter Car Emissions

President Trump Visits California

We review President Donald Trump's Golden State visit and its emphasis on homelessness and fundraising.

Reporter: Scott Shafer

The View from Los Angeles' Skid Row

We sample opinions from homeless people on Skid Row about the Trump Administration's focus on homelessness in Los Angeles.

The Trump Administration plans to roll back California's decades-long authority to regulate auto emissions with tougher standards than the federal government. The state says the move is short-sighted and vows to fight it.

Reporter: Peter Arcuni