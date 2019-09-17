With Protesters Waiting, Trump Makes First Presidential Visit to Bay Area as Part of State Fundraising Blitz

Roughly 100 protesters turned out along the motorcade route, about a mile from Trump's luncheon site, where they stood beneath a giant inflated Baby Trump and Trump Chicken balloons.

"The message is that Trump is not welcome in California. We consider him a big overgrown baby," said Chris West, a member of the Backbone Campaign, a group of progressive artist activists from Washington State, that is following Trump with their balloons. "He's dangerous though. I mean, he's the most powerful person in the world with a five-year-old mentality. That's not good."

Toni Norton, with the singing protest group The Raging Grannies, echoed that sentiment.

"Trump is not making America great. He’s destroying our democracy," she said. "He’s destroying our relationships with our great allies."

Trump, for his part, tweeted a cheery message as he departed New Mexico Tuesday morning en route to California: "Just departed New Mexico for California, where we are delivering results!" The tweet included statistics about the state's unemployment rate and job creation.

Talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump got in some fresh digs about the state's homelessness crisis, saying, "We can't let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what's happening."

"The people of San Francisco are fed up, and the people of Los Angeles are fed up. And we're looking at it, and we'll be doing something about it," he added.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday morning said he would welcome Trump's help to end homelessness if he contributed federal dollars or property that could be converted into shelters. He said he had not been invited to meet with the president.

"I know I'm just supposed to punch the president back but if he is real about it, I'll believe it when I see it, but I'll also trust that he wants to save some lives as well," Garcetti said. "Certainly I do. We could do that together."