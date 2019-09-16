Fate of Abortion Pill on Public University Campuses is Still Uncertain
Fate of Abortion Pill on Public University Campuses is Still Uncertain

April Dembosky
A nurse holds a box of the RU486 abortion pill. A bill advancing in the Legislature would make California the first in the nation to require that these abortion pills be available at on-campus health centers. (Manoocher Deghati/AFP/Getty Images)

State lawmakers have passed a bill that would require health clinics at California’s public universities to provide the abortion pill on campus. As KQED’s April Dembosky reports, former Governor Jerry Brown vetoed a previous version of this bill, so all eyes are on Governor Gavin Newsom.

