Activist Throws Menstrual Blood On California Lawmakers

The Senate was in the middle of a floor vote Friday when the proceedings took a dramatic turn. In the final hours of the California legislative session a woman threw red liquid onto the crowded Senate floor. The woman then walked out of the Senate gallery where she was arrested and charged with assault, vandalism and disrupting the Senate. Her Facebook page contains anti-vaccination messages like those promoted by groups protesting two bills signed by Governor Newsom this week limiting medical exemptions from vaccines.

Reporter: Katie Orr

San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Reacts To Protesters

Host Lily Jamali speaks with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez about being a direct target of anti-vaccine protesters. She asks her what she makes of their protests becoming increasingly hostile since those bills became the law last week?

California Lawmakers Pass A Bill Requiring Public Universities To Provide The Abortion Pill

State lawmakers have passed a bill that would require health clinics at California’s public universities to provide the abortion pill on campus. Former Governor Jerry Brown vetoed a previous version of this bill, so all eyes are on Governor Gavin Newsom.

Reporter: April Dembosky

It’s been two weeks since the devastating dive boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast that left 34 people dead. On board the boat “Conception” were scientists, photographers, parents and their kid and the trip’s dive master: a marine biologist.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU