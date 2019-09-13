PG&E Reaches A $11 Billion Deal With Wildfire Insurers

A group of insurance companies has reached a settlement with PG&E over wildfire claims for $11 billion dollars. The group had initially asked for $20 billion dollars in the utility's bankruptcy proceeding all from claims from last year's Camp Fire and other Northern California fires in 2017. Host Lily Jamali breaks down what the details.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the Labor Day fire aboard a diving vessel off Santa Cruz Island. It reveals that the five surviving crew members were asleep when the fire broke out at around 3 AM. That fire killed 34 people. The last body was just pulled from the wreckage on Thursday.

Reporter: Matt Guilhem, KCRW

California Legislature Round-Up

The clock is quickly ticking down in Sacrament with today being the last day of the California legislative year. And what a year it’s been with some landmark pieces of legislation passed, especially in just the last few days. Host Saul Gonzalez talks with KQED's politics and government desk, Katie Orr, about this big legislative week in Sacramento.

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the right of the Trump Administration to stop most migrants, many of whom are from Central America, from seeking asylum in the United States.

That’s going to affect thousands of migrants who journeyed to Tijuana to try to cross the border and to have their asylum petitions heard by U.S. authorities.

Reporter: Max Rivlin Nadler, KPBS

Transgender Opera Singers Discovering New Voices

When it comes to gender transitioning, most people focus on what they see, not what they hear. But transitioning can have an effect on the voice. KQED's Chloe Veltman has an in-depth story about how three professional California opera singers, who all happen to be transgender navigated their changing voices, both professionally and personally.