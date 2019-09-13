Mayor Eric Garcetti on the Homeless Crisis, Kosher Burritos and LA's Green New Deal
Mayor Eric Garcetti on the Homeless Crisis, Kosher Burritos and LA's Green New Deal

28 min
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos.

Some Trump administration officials take a trip to California's biggest city for "fact-finding" on homelessness. Scott and Marisa sit down with LA Mayor Eric Garcetti in his office to talk about the Trump team's visit (0:35), what he thinks the President could do to help LA's homeless crisis (2:20), his "Jew-tino" heritage (7:50), what it was like watching the O.J. Simpson trial while his dad was District Attorney (12:30), and LA's Green New Deal (24:00).

