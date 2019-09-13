Mayor Eric Garcetti on the Homeless Crisis, Kosher Burritos and LA's Green New Deal

Some Trump administration officials take a trip to California's biggest city for "fact-finding" on homelessness. Scott and Marisa sit down with LA Mayor Eric Garcetti in his office to talk about the Trump team's visit (0:35), what he thinks the President could do to help LA's homeless crisis (2:20), his "Jew-tino" heritage (7:50), what it was like watching the O.J. Simpson trial while his dad was District Attorney (12:30), and LA's Green New Deal (24:00).
