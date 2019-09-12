California Legislature Passes AB 5, But Uber Says It Might Refuse To Follow It

As California’s legislative year comes to a close this Friday, elected officials in Sacramento are passing some blockbuster pieces of legislation like a bill to cap rent increases statewide and another allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals and get paid. But one of the most controversial pieces of legislation, AB 5 has sparked a battle with numerous tech giants. It would reclassify potentially hundreds of thousands of workers in California, who now work as independent contractors into employees. Now Uber is saying they might refuse to follow the bill.

Reporter: Sonja Hutson