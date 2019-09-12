California Legislature Passes AB 5, But Uber Says It Might Refuse To Follow It
The Morning Report

7 min
KQED News Staff
Drivers rallied in San Francisco on Tuesday outside Uber's headquarters as part of a caravan across the state in support of Assembly Bill 5, the so-called Dynamex bill. (Sruti Mamidanna/KQED)

As California’s legislative year comes to a close this Friday, elected officials in Sacramento are passing some blockbuster pieces of legislation like a bill to cap rent increases statewide and another allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals and get paid. But one of the most controversial pieces of legislation, AB 5 has sparked a battle with numerous tech giants. It would reclassify potentially hundreds of thousands of workers in California, who now work as independent contractors into employees. Now Uber is saying they might refuse to follow the bill. 
Reporter: Sonja Hutson 

How Tech Companies Are Trying to Gut the California Consumer Privacy Act

With no federal law governing digital privacy, California’s Consumer Privacy Act is expected to set the national standard when it goes into effect on Jan. 1. Unless it's neutralized by the state Legislature, which is wrapping up its 2018-2019 session.
Reporter: Rachel Myrow 

