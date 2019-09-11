Out of the Blocks Takes Us On A Listening Tour Through West Oakland

Heritage and gentrification intersect in West Oakland's Lower Bottoms neighborhood. That's the historical headquarters of the

Black Panther Party, and the last train stop in the East Bay before San Francisco. The rising cost of housing in the Bay Area is changing the character of the Lower Bottoms, and we introduce you to the podcast Out of the Blocks to hear just how.

Out of the Blocks is an immersive listening experience built from a mosaic of voices and soundscapes from inside a neighborhood. Today, they take us to West Oakland.

You can find the Out of the Blocks podcast at Apple Podcasts or Google Play.