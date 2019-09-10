There have been a lot of legal challenges to the Trump Administration’s hardline immigration policies. So many, in fact, it can be hard to keep them all straight. KQED's Farida Jhabvala Romero closely follows all of these cases and discuses a federal judge’s ruling yesterday that was seen as a defeat for the Administration.
Immigration Lawsuits Explained, Plus Which Matter Most
3 min
Migrant children separated from their families walk near tents at a detention center in Homestead, Florida, on June 28, 2019. (RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)
News
