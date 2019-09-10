NRA Sues San Francisco Over Terrorist Declaration

The National Rifle Association is suing the city of San Francisco after the Board of Supervisors declared that the gun-rights lobby is a "domestic terrorist organization."

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses city officials of violating the gun lobby's free speech rights for political reasons and says the city is seeking to blacklist anyone associated with the NRA. It asks the court to step in "to instruct elected officials that freedom of speech means you cannot silence or punish those with whom you disagree."

Last week, when the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed the resolution calling the NRA a "domestic terrorist organization," it contended the group spreads propaganda that seeks to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence.

"This action is an assault on all advocacy organizations across the country," said William A. Brewer III, the NRA's lawyer. "There can be no place in our society for this manner of behavior by government officials. Fortunately, the NRA, like all U.S. citizens, is protected by the First Amendment."

