Immigration Lawsuits Explained, Plus Which Matter Most
Morning Report

7 min
KQED News Staff
Sixteen Central American migrants cross the International Bridge II to be interviewed by U.S. immigration authorities and have the possibility of receiving asylum, in Piedras Negras, Coahuila state, Mexico. (Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP/Getty Images)

Gov. Signs Vaccine Compromise Amid Loud Protests

After a tumultuous day yesterday, filled with protests and several people detained by police at the state Capitol, Governor Gavin Newsom signed two bills into law granting the state more say in overruling vaccine medical exemptions for school children.
Reporter: Katie Orr

Prosecutors From Across County Launch Antitrust Investigation of Google

Fifty attorneys general from 48 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are investigating Google for potential antitrust violations. But California, where Googlde is not one of them.
Reporter: Sonja Hutson

All the Immigration Cases Against Trump Explained, and Why The Latest Decision Matters

There have been a lot of legal challenges to the Trump Administration’s hard-line immigration policies. So many, in fact, it can be hard to keep them all straight. But not for KQED's Farida Jhabvala Romero, who closely follows all of these cases. She discusses a federal judge’s ruling yesterday that was seen as a defeat for the Administration.
Guest: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED Immigration Reporter

