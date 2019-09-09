GOP Convention: Republicans Want to Take Back the OC

PG&E Action: Tax-Free Bond Bill Stalls in Legislature, Bankruptcy Plan To Be Filed

In Sacramento, a bill that would have let PG&E issue up to $20 billion in tax-free bonds to pay those survivors has stalled. Meanwhile, the state's largest utility is expected to file its plan for how it plans to come out of bankruptcy. The plan is expected to shed light on how much money PG&E plans to earmark for wildfire victims of the fires.

GOP Convention: Republicans Want to Take Back Orange County

This weekend, California Republicans gathered in Indian Wells for their state party convention. In an increasingly blue California where the GOP has suffered a string of election defeats, the party has one overriding goal: to get more Republicans elected in the Golden State in the 2020 elections.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, California Report co-host

Burning Man Festival Makes Trash and Lots of It

The Burning Man festival on the playa in the Nevada desert has a mantra: leave no trace, including no dumping trash. But, the tens of thousands of Burners generate garbage.

Reporter: Paul Boger, KUNR