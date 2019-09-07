Investigations of Fatal Shootings on the Border Can Drag on For Years

The shooting death led to changes in the Border Patrol's use-of-force policy and to an investigation of the incident. But seven years later, that probe is still incomplete. And the delay is emblematic of a larger problem when the federal government investigates a death on the border.

There have been 35 fatal shootings by on-duty CBP officers since 2010, according to the Southern Border Communities Coalition, an immigrant rights group. Most of them involve immigrants killed near the U.S.-Mexico border after they allegedly attacked or threatened agents.

The Southern Border Communities Coalition brings together 60 organizations from California to Texas.

And yet CBP has announced the results of just eight internal investigations into these use-of-force incidents. The agency, which had pledged transparency and to publicly release the results of its investigations, found no agent misconduct in each case. The latest completed case is three and a half years old.

"The only thing we want is justice," says Priscila Arévalo, weeping. She's 16 now and only recently returned to the spot where her father died. "They killed him and we haven't gotten a call. We don't even know the face of the killer. They just fled and that was that."

When an investigation drags on for years, justice is suspended. The community is left wondering if the agent was right or wrong to fire his weapon, and whether the agent is still on the force. And victims' families are denied closure.

The 2012 river shooting is an extreme example of this.

"This is just beyond absurd at this point," says Steve Shadowen, the Austin attorney who's representing the Arévalo family in a lawsuit against the U.S. government.

"Something has clearly gone off the rails," he continues. "People used to get upset if there's not a result in six months or a year, two years at the outside. And here we are at seven years and not a peep."

The Arévalo shooting was one of several rock-throwing cases that led to sweeping reforms inside CBP in 2014. Under updated rules, agents are trained to move out of the way of flying rocks and speeding vehicles, rather than shoot to kill. CBP training now stresses alternatives to deadly force, such as Tasers and pepper-ball launchers.

As a result, all shootings — both fatal and non-fatal — fell from a high of 55 in 2012 to 15 in 2018, according to the agency's figures.